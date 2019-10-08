Fall is finally here, and celebrate by falling in love with Harvest Wine & Food Festival Oct. 24-26 at WaterColor Resort and Cerulean Park. Celebrity vintners, award-wining culinary talent, and beautiful weather will be at the third annual Harvest Wine & Food Festival.

Below is the schedule of events for this year:

Thursday, Oct. 24

Celebrity Winemaker Dinners

Kick off Harvest Wine & Food Festival with one of four intimate multi-course winemaker dinners hosted in some of the favorite homes and restaurants in South Walton.

Friday, Oct. 25

Al Fresco Reserve Tasting

The Al Fresco Reserve Tasting offers festival-goers a selection of library wines that feature rare vintages not easily accessible in the marketplace. An array of perfectly paired bites by award-winning celebrity chefs and live music will make for a magical evening.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Mad About Malbec Seminar featuring Catena Zapata

Join Sommelier and Brand Ambassador Marika Vida-Arnold and taste through the most fascinating features that define the various Malbec wines produced by the world-famous Argentinian Bodega, Catena Zapata. Be treated to six different Malbec from the Bodega Catena Zapata range of wines.

Grand Tasting

The Grand Tasting is the festival's main event and is designed to highlight harvest season at the beach. Large seafood, barbecue, and provisional stations manned by celebrity chefs and supplemented by the best restaurants along the Gulf Coast are combined with tasting stations featuring over 250 wines from around the world. Craft beer and spirit tents and an exclusive VIP experience will also be available.

VIP tickets include a private entrance to the festival and access to the exclusive VIP lounge featuring elevated wines, additional food, and access to the weekend's best college football games.

Purchase tickets at www.bigtickets.com/events/harvestwinefoodfestival/?referral=dcwaf.