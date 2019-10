The 41st annual Destin Seafood Festival on the Destin harbor took place Oct. 4-6 with live music, arts and crafts, and fresh seafood.

This year's festival had huge turnouts on all three days as people came to eat, shop and be entertained.

Musical acts on the Main Stage during the three-day event included Flash Flood, The Manly Hero, The Good Lookings, I’MAGENE and Heritage.