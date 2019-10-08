Known as one of Northwest Florida’s premier fine arts shows, the MKAF Festival of the Arts is one of the most anticipated cultural events of the year. The 24th annual event is set for Oct. 26-27 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

General admission of $5 per person helps to fund the foundation’s annual cultural outreach activities and programs. Children 12 and under are admitted free. All MKAF members receive admission as a complimentary benefit of their annual investment to bring art enrichment to the community for all people of all abilities.

A celebration of art, music, food and family fun, special features of the festival include a live music lineup, hands-on arts, and craft activities for children, souvenir posters and T-shirts, art raffles and more. A diverse menu is served up by local restaurants and food trucks as well as a wine and beer garden including soft drinks and water. Convenient on-site parking and free shuttle service are also available.

During the festival, more than 100 premier artists from across the United States and Europe will offer up their original artwork in the form of oil, watercolor, acrylic, and glass paintings; photography, sculpture, pottery, wood, paper, fiber, mosaics, mixed media, jewelry designs and more in order to compete for $10,000 in cash prizes in 27 award categories, including the coveted “Best in Show” and “People’s Choice Award,” which is selected by festival fans. The festival also features a Collaborative Art Exhibit, which showcases select artwork of more than 60 community adult and student artists.

To make a tax-deductible donation or provide corporate sponsorships or learn more about the Festival of the Arts, visit mattiekellyartsfoundation.org or call 850-650-2226.