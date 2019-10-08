Patt Maney pre-qualified to seek election to the Florida House of Representatives for District 4 in in the 2020 election. The seat is currently held by Representative Mel Ponder who is seeking an Okaloosa County Commission seat.

TALLAHASSEE — Former Okaloosa County Judge Patt Maney pre-qualified with the Florida Division of Elections to seek election to the Florida House of Representatives for District 4 in the 2020 election.

The seat is currently held by Representative Mel Ponder of Destin who has announced his intention to seek the Okaloosa County Commission seat held by retiring Commissioner Kelly Windes.

“We live in a diverse county,” Maney said. “I have not only served as a judge but have successfully worked with the Legislature to pass laws for the benefit of the state as well as our county. I have the energy, wisdom and experience to be effective.”

As a combat-wounded Army veteran, Maney has sought funds from the Legislature to support the Okaloosa Veterans Treatment Court and the new Mental Health Pre-Trial Diversion Pilot Program. He also advocated for the county to fly POW/MIA flags at county buildings and to erect signs recognizing two Medal of Honor recipient residents of Okaloosa County. Maney was also the driving force, in getting a VA Vet Center in Okaloosa County.

“I believe my background of service to the people of Okaloosa County, the State of Florida and our nation make me exceptionally qualified to be an effective servant leader representing our county,” Maney said. “I understand that a representative’s job is to listen and represent the people. I believe our representative must have a successful record of accomplishments as a leader of integrity and vision who is both transactional and transformative in addressing challenges.”