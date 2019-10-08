DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — Walton High School has announced their 2019-2020 homecoming court.

This year’s court is:

Freshman: Alexis Hensley, Jarek Lindsey, Sarya Johnson, Trey Atlow, Alionna Jones, Dakitris McCall, Daisha Cunningham, David Goldsmith

Sophomores: Asia McCaskill, Alex Lacey, Paige Crews, Evan McBroom, Jada Fretwell, Will Ealum

Juniors: Icecess Trammell, Scott Anderson, Jayda Siples, Keylin Reed, Jasmine Wilson, Tre'Joun Brinson

Seniors: Caitlyn Johnson, Ben King, Sarah Brannon, Patton Bell, Emilice Morales, Austin Thacker, Caslyn Cole, Hunter Smith, Shelbee Castrillo, Lorenzo Miodus-Santini, Aaliyah Fields, Colton Gomez, Jessica Gray, Davian Lindsey, Jenna Adams & Will Campbell

The presentation of the court will begin on Friday, October 18, at 6:30 p.m. The king and queen will be announced after the presentation of the court and immediately before the football game.