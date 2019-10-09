The same day The Blue Giraffe learned that their lease would not be renewed in WaterColor they "accidentally" heard about a new retail space that was available.

The Blue Giraffe has been a vital part of WaterColor Town Center for more than 10 years. It has been an incredible place for the business to become embedded in the 30A community and build lasting relationships. But as we all know, with time comes change, so they are moving to a new location.

The gallery will be in an upscale shopping area that is design- and décor-oriented, as well as being easily accessible to 30A tourists and locals. It is an up-and-coming area on U.S. Highway 98, at the east end of 30A near Rosemary Beach. The new location also offers more space for art classes and is next door to Drift Home & Gifts.

A grand celebration in November is planned to celebrate the new location. Until then, they remain open for business in WaterColor.