SEASIDE — Bud & Alley’s Waterfront Restaurant on County Highway 30A in Seaside ushers in fall with a festive kick off the four-day 29th annual Seeing Red Wine Festival by hosting the highly-anticipated Vintner Dinner.

This year’s dinner will be held throughout Bud & Alley’s Waterfront Restaurant Nov. 7. A reception begins at 6:30 p.m. and dinner follows at 7 p.m.

Executive Chef David Bishop, who marks 12 years at Bud & Alley’s this year, will create a special four-course sea- and farm-to-table harvest dinner paired with wines selected by winemaker Brent Stone of King Estate Winery, who will be showing King Estate Signature Series collection of wines.

Situated at the tip of the Willamette Valley in Oregon, King Estate Winery is a 1,033-acre organic winery founded in 1991 by Ed King, Jr. and his son, Ed King III.



Winemaker Brent Stone has more than 15 years’ experience in quality assurance, quality control, research and development. He began his career as an R&D chemist and managed food laboratories and quality assurance programs for several years in the dairy industry. Stone joined King Estate as the lab manager in 2011 and quickly gained an appreciation for wine. He received formal training in enology at Washington State University and became a winemaker at King Estate in 2016.

“Hosting special dinners like this personifies our mission of celebrating good food, good people and good times,” said Bud & Alley’s founder/owner Dave Rauschkolb. “This annual event is particularly special to us, because it was one of those organic events that took hold and the wine festival grew from there. For all of us here at Bud & Alley’s it’s all about gathering together and eating wonderful food and drink with great family and friends.”

The Vintner dinner is $225 per person and includes tax, fees and gratuities. Space is limited and reservations are required at 850-231-5900 or email michael@budandalleys.com.

After the Vintner dinner, the event continues through the weekend. The Al Fresco Reserve Tasting is at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 on Seaside’s Ruskin Place. On Nov. 9, the Grand Tasting of nearly 130 wines is from 1 to 4 p.m. throughout downtown Central Square and Ruskin Place. On Nov. 10, wraps up the weekend with a Celebration of Bubbles, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Ruskin Place. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Seaside Neighborhood School and the Seaside Institute. Purchase tickets to each individual event online at seeingredwinefestival.com.