PANAMA CITY - The Panama City Police Department responded to the Port of Panama City on Sunday Oct. 6, in reference to an industrial accident resulting in death.

After a thorough investigation, the Criminal Investigation Unit, concluded no criminal acts occurred according to a press release from the Panama City Police Department. OSHA will conduct their own investigation.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, worked for Tri-State Maritime, according to an Oct. 7 email from Wayne Stubbs, executive director of Port of Panama City.

“Our heartfelt sympathies are with the family of the man that lost his life and with all of the Tri-State employees,” Stubbs wrote in the email.

Stubbs wrote that the accident occurred while Tri-State Maritime was loading containers on a ship named “AAL Genoa.” Tri-State Maritime is a stevedoring company that provides handling services in Mobile, Panama City and Pascagoula.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department, 850-872-3100, or they can report their tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers 850-785-TIPS.