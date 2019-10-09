Saturday, Oct. 12

Baytowne Wharf Beer Fest

The Village of Baytowne Wharf at Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort will roll out the barrels for the 12th annual Baytowne Wharf Beer Fest. The Craft Beer Tasting is the main event and runs from 2-6 p.m. with samples of nearly 200 beers and live music all afternoon. VIP ticket holders can get a head start with exclusive beer tastings and bites at the VIP tasting event from 1-2 p.m. Oct. 12. Purchase tickets at www.baytownebeerfestival.com/

Benefit for Junior League

McCaskill & Company will host an exclusive David Yurman Event from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at their Destin gallery, 13390 US Hwy. 98 W. A portion of the sales made from the event will directly benefit the Junior League of the Emerald Coast.

Styling Your Table

Tablescaping for Special Occasions: Enjoy award-winning tablescapes in individual and commercial categories, hosted by the Green Thumb Garden Club, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 400 Grand Boulevard in Miramar Beach.

Beer & Ballet

The Northwest Florida Ballet (NFB) begins its 50th anniversary season at 7 p.m. with Beer & Ballet, a mixed repertory performance at Grayton Beer Company featuring NFB company dancers and guest artists. This casual, limited-seating event allows patrons to experience a variety of contemporary and classical works from guest choreographers and the NFB repertoire. Guests will have the opportunity to sample Grayton Beer Company's extensive beer collection along with light hors d'oeuvres. A cash bar will also be available.