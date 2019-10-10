Corrections officer arrested on child pornography charges.

CHIPLEY — Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents have arrested a correctional officerand charged him with possession of child pornography.

Andrew Jordan Williams, 26, who worked at the Northwest Florida Reception Center, a state prison for men located at 4455 Sam Mitchell Drive, Chipley, has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according to a press release from the FDLE.



In July 2019, FDLE’s Panama City Field Office began investigating a tip regarding the download/upload of child pornography. The investigation revealed that Williams was responsible for uploading numerous images and videos of child pornography to a cloud storage account, the release said. Multiple videos depicted children as young as 1.



Williams was booked into the Washington County Jail. The Office of the State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit, is prosecuting this case.



For tips on keeping your children safe online, visit the Secure Florida website at: http://secureflorida.org/staying_safe/best_practices_for_parents/.