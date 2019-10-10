Rare opportunity in WaterColor

Live south of 30A along one of WaterColor’s most exclusive streets, 19 Park Row Lane. This immaculate residence offers views of Western Lake and is just steps away from the gulf. Six spacious bedrooms, exquisite design elements (including Pecky Cypress doors), an incredible summer kitchen and an elevator for easier access to the home’s three levels make this the perfect WaterColor retreat.

Draper Lake

Looking for a hidden gem along 30A? 28 Bluff Lane is a private sanctuary like no other, sitting directly on Draper Lake and offering panoramic view-s of both the iconic coastal dune lake and the Gulf of Mexico. This stunning home includes a breathtaking infinity pool, state-of-the-art design, expansive open living spaces and a detached guest suite — all located inside a gated community renowned for its amenities.

WaterSound West Beach

One of 30A’s most coveted communities, this WaterSound West Beach home, 100 Tumblehome Way, is designed with 2,800 square feet of elegant living and comes fully furnished. Its exclusive location, along a community pond, provides additional privacy perfect for those seeking a serene haven within a prominent St. Joe neighborhood.

Seacrest

Gulf front on 30A for $539,000! Fully renovated and 30 seconds from your door, 8394 E. County Hwy. 30A – Unit 6-A, to the sugar white sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico, this one-bedroom residence will wow you. With a thoughtfully designed interior with ample living space, it is part of an intimate complex complete with community pool and ideally located between Alys Beach and WaterSound Beach.

