Recycling refund?

Well, now we are dumping recycled materials in landfills again. Back to waste, waste.

Seems we received a new yellow top container, an additional truck following pickup routes and an increase in fees for pickups. I suppose the return to dumping all into landfills, requiring one less truck and driver, and fuel might return our fees to those charged earlier?

Can we at least recycle the yellow top plastic containers that take room in our garages?

Robert Stephens, Destin

Golf move tees off reader

Interesting that Walton County is considering the purchase of a golf course (at above the appraised value) and using Tourist Development money with the rational being that it is heavily used by visitors to the Destin area.

At the same time, Okaloosa County is considering taking a Fort Walton Beach golf course, that is also heavily used by visitors, out of service in order to extend a road and build a UV park.

Maybe the representative from Destin just doesn't like having a municipal course compete with the private courses in Destin.

Mike Maloney, Destin

Untruthful administration

I realize that the majority of Northwest Florida voters that read this newspaper are older than me.

I still read this local newspaper in addition to many other newspapers that print the truth. I think it is important to read publications that investigate and publish facts and not hide stories to pander to their local readership.

We as patriotic Americans are in a crisis. We have a Presidential Administration that is lying to us daily. Lying outright without moral care.

Currently the president lied about looking for corruption in Ukraine and China by way of his political opponent, Joe Biden. He lied about only looking for corruption to the average Fox News viewer. Donald Trump was looking for foreign help by asking for information on his political opponent by a foreign country to benefit himself.

This is the indisputable fact and truth.

Wake up Northwest Florida Republican voters. Read other news sources, read and learn the truth.

Delaine Syster, Miramar Beach