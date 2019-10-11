Last week I shared with you some thoughts on how in our society there seems to be a growing trend toward feeling unfulfilled in life.

I also mentioned I would give you some tips for developing a stronger, closer relationship with God so your soul could be filled more completely and satisfyingly.

Try an experiment, first.

1. Turn off your cellphone or computer for 15 minutes. Don’t look at it or hold it. Set down your phone down and leave it, or walk away from your computer to a different room, just for 15 minutes.

2. While you are away from your cellphone or computer, think about it. Is the temptation to get back to it weak or strong? Are you feeling a bit on edge? Are you wondering what calls, texts, memes, emails, photos you might be missing?

3. After 15 minutes retrieve your phone or turn on your computer. Do you feel a sense of relief, like everything is OK again?

If you felt any level of unease while away from your technology, that is what it is like for your soul when it is not being nurtured and connected with God. Your soul will always try to drive you toward God, which the body and mind interpret as a sense of unfulfillment in your life.

Not knowing it is the soul’s desire for God, most people try to slake their dissatisfaction through earthly pleasures: food, drink, sex, power, money, etc. Those things provide only temporary satisfaction.

Now, for the steps that will help provide lasting satisfaction.

1. Turn off your phone or computer (I know ... it may be hard, but it will be there waiting for you when you’re done with this).

2. For 15 minutes sit in a quiet place where you can be uninterrupted. Close your eyes and let your senses be aware of your surroundings. Remind yourself what you hear is a normal part of life and not important at the moment.

3. Think about God and how right at that moment God is with you. He is not judging you. He is not there to punish you. God is simply present to keep you safe and surround you with his love.

4. At the end of this time, open your eyes, take a deep breath, say, “Thank you, God,” and then return to you daily living. Turn on your phone or computer.

5. Repeat the process tomorrow.

Follow these steps and eventually you will notice your soul strengthening, your relationship with God growing, and fulfillment coming to you as never before.



The Rev. Mark Broadhead is pastor at Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church and First Presbyterian Church of Crestview.