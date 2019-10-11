Council intends to sponsor a public-private partnership with beachfront resorts and hotels who are willing to participate in the program. The city will hire, train and equip the lifeguards, and the resorts will compensate the city for all costs.

PANAMA CITY BEACH – With five months to go before the start of the 2020 tourist season, City Council has decided to launch a manned lifeguard program at selected sites on the Gulf beachfront beginning next March 1.

The consensus decision that emerged in Thursday night’s Council meeting ends an emotional four-month debate over beach safety along the city’s 9.5-mile beachfront triggered by a record 12 drowning deaths during high surf conditions.

“We’re a big city now,” said Councilman Paul Casto, who has pressed for the establishment of manned lifeguards. “We’ve kicked this can down the road for decades.”

Council intends to sponsor a public-private partnership with beachfront resorts and hotels who are willing to participate in the program. The proposed structure mirrors an existing operation in Walton County and several Florida east coast localities, where the government hires, trains and equips seasonal lifeguards as public employees, then contracts with specific tourist businesses who pay for the costs of the lifeguards, lifeguard stands and safety equipment.

The South Walton Fire District operates partnership agreements to provide seasonal lifeguards at two private resorts, Rosemary Beach and Sandestin, Beach Safety Director David Vaughan told The News Herald. The budgeted cost of operating two manned lifeguard towers during the 2019-20 fiscal year for Rosemary Beach is $139,932, and $167,534 for Sandestin, he said.

The partnership concept circumvents what many observers called a major obstacle for resorts desiring to create private lifeguard programs: the soaring cost of liability insurance. Because Panama City Beach enjoys sovereign immunity under state law, liability lawsuit awards for the lifeguards would be capped at $200,000.

Casto said he has already heard from three major beachfront resorts and hotels who want to participate in the partnership program.

Council has been edging toward implementing the public-private partnership concept for several months, even as the city passed tougher beach safety ordinances and launched a major reorganization of beach rescue facilities. Until Oct. 1, three separate programs were managed by three different city departments: the Parks and Recreation Department ran the small manned lifeguard program at the Russell-Fields Pier; the Police Department supervised a small beach rescue patrol team, and the Fire Rescue Department provided backup response with its EMS-trained firefighters.

This summer, Council ordered all three programs merged into a newly formed Beach Rescue Division under the direction of Fire Rescue Chief Larry Couch.

Citing the work involved in establishing the new Beach Rescue Division, Couch initially requested that the city put off creating the public-partnership lifeguards for a year until 2021, but Council said Thursday it is imperative the program be in place when the tourist season starts next March.

“I personally don’t think we should wait another year,” Casto said. “We’ve got some momentum going.”

Other Council members voiced agreement.

Councilman Hector Solis said the next step is for the city to calculate the precise manpower requirements, equipment and detailed costs for establishing seasonal lifeguards at each facility, so that a firm estimate can be provided to any resort or hotel interested in taking part.

“As soon as we get that price tag, let’s move as quickly as possible,” he said.