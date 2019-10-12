15 years after the summer of 2003, new initiatives were put in place to increase beach safety.

DESTIN — Fifteen years ago on the beaches of Destin, tragedy struck when eight swimmers drowned and more were rescued on a single day.



Since that summer of 2003, changes were implemented to increase beach safety in the area, said Joe D’Agostino, beach safety division chief for the Destin Fire Control District.



"That first summer was a bit of a challenge," D'Agostino said.



Previously, the lifeguards patrolling the Destin beaches were provided by an outside vendor, whose workers rented out chairs and also acted as lifeguards.



After the day that came to be known as Black Sunday, the Destin Fire Control District hired 20 lifeguards.



As the number of beachgoers expanded, so did the lifeguarding team, D’Agostino said. The beach safety division expanded its staff to include two more positions, one for each side of Henderson Beach State Park.



In 2006, there were 33 rescues, according to a spreadsheet provided by the Destin Beach Safety Division of the Destin Fire Control District. In 2019, there were 434 rescues, according to the same spreadsheet.

In addition to pulling swimmers from the Gulf of Mexico, guards also travel up and down the beach, talking to beachgoers about current conditions.

"We have done a fantastic job with public advisements on the beach and letting people know when and where rip currents were present," D'Agostino said. "But new issues are arising and that's just with the sheer amount of people utilizing the Crab Island and the East Pass."



For next year, they are hoping to hire up to 80 lifeguards, D’Agostino said.



Along with the addition of lifeguards to the beaches, the Destin Fire Control District also implemented several other programs to increase beach safety after the summer of drownings. They created a junior lifeguard training program that teaches about rip currents and how to handle them, D’Agostino said. Students are also eligible for physical education credit through a scholarship program, D’Agostino said.



The Fire Control District also implemented a lifeguard exchange program that sends lifeguards from Australia, Ireland and New Zealand to Destin, and Destin lifeguards can travel to Australia.



"This greatly enhances the lifeguards' ability to handle large surf," according to a handout provided by the Beach Safety Division.



While the lifeguards leave the beaches on the last Sunday of October for the winter, they will be returning in the spring from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. During the summer months, there are lifeguards on the beach from 10 a.m to 10 p.m., D'Agostino said.