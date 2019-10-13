SUNDAY | 10.13

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2760: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., karaoke, $5 cover; food cooked to order; 256-546-5072

Northeast Alabama Orchid Society: 2 p.m., auditorium, Anniston Museum of Natural History

MONDAY | 10.14

American Legion Post 71, Attalla: 6 p.m., American Legion Building

Duplicate Bridge: 11 a.m., Downtown Civic Center; newcomers welcome; partners available; Eugene, 256-779-6726

TUESDAY | 10.15

Noccalula Knife Collectors Club: 4:30 to 6 p.m., Kiwanis Pavilion; buy, sell or trade; Rickie Nabors, 256-490-2690

Rainbow City Senior Citizens Club meets at 10 a.m. in the community center for a program and covered-dish luncheon

Etowah Historical Society Coffee Club: 10 a.m. to noon, Elliott Community Center; Gary Garrett, 256-490-5126

Etowah County Law Enforcement Memorial Committee: 6:30 p.m., 128 S. Eighth St.; 256-547-1117

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10408: 6 p.m., George Wallace Senior Center, Glencoe

Whorton Dykes Post 2760: 7 p.m.; 233 N. Third St.

Ohatchee Masonic Lodge No. 380: 7 p.m.

Hokes Bluff Masonic Lodge No. 470: 7 p.m., regular meeting

Cedar Bend Lodge No. 583, Free and Accepted Masons: 7 p.m., regular communication

Gadsden Lions Club: Noon, Downtown Civic Center; Tyler Barnes Jr., 256-390-0957

Attalla Lodge No. 383, Free and Accepted Masons: 5:30 p.m., practice, followed by regular communication

Gadsden-Rainbow City Coin Club: 6:30 p.m., Rainbow City Municipal Building

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8600: 6 p.m., karaoke in the bar; free; 256-546-2440 after 3 p.m.

Sunset Sips: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Memorial Bridge on Broad Street; fundraiser for downtown Gadsden improvements; tickets $40 and are limited; purchase at King’s Olive Oil, The Stone Market or Downtown Gadsden Inc., or by phone at 256-547-8696

WEDNESDAY | 10.16

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2760: 6 p.m. to whenever; pool tournament and karaoke; 256-546-5072

Northeast Etowah Senior Citizens: 10:30 a.m., community center

Southside Seniors: 10 a.m., Southside Community Center, lunch

THURSDAY | 10.17

Communication Workers of America: 11 a.m., Western Sizzlin, Rainbow City

Greater Gadsden Greeters: 10 a.m. until noon, monthly coffee at a member’s home; email greatergadsdengreeters@gmail.com for specifics; group for those new to the area (four years or less)

RSVP Smarter Seniors Workshop: 10 a.m., Room 108, Etowah County Courthouse; topic is “Long Term Care Insurance”; speaker, Michael Delozier from Coosa Insurance; geared toward seniors, but anyone may attend; free, but seating is limited; register by Oct. 14 at 256-549-8147

FRIDAY | 10.18

Whorton Dykes Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2760: 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. dance; featured band, Rock N Country featuring Hank Casey, Kim Nichols, Stan Hammett, Cody McCreary and Beverly Keel; $6, food cooked to order; 256-549-7195

Duplicate Bridge: 11 a.m., Downtown Civic Center; newcomers welcome; partners available; Eugene, 256-779-6726

SATURDAY | 10.19

Walnut Grove Volunteer Fire Department: 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet, $6

Republican Breakfast Club of Etowah County: 8 a.m., Western Sizzlin; 256-547-3696

Marine Corps League: 10 a.m. to noon, Elliott Community Center, 2829 W. Meighan Blvd.; Lynn McCary, 256-538-2216

Northeast Alabama Ballroom Dance Society: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Rainbow City Community Center; dance lessons, $10 per person; 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., $2 extra to stay for dance; themes and attire vary monthly; for those who forego dance lessons, admission is $6 for member and $12 for guests at the door; Ginge, 256-490-5805.

Noccalula Falls Powwow: 9 a.m., Noccalula Falls Park; Native American activities and craft vendors; $5 adults, $3 children 6 to 14; $3 for ages 65 and older; $10 for a family; 256-293-6464

Attalla Heritage Day: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., downtown Attalla; free

Gadsden Zombie Parade: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., downtown Gadsden; free; awards for best youth and adult zombie

VOLUNTEER

Etowah Historical Society: Volunteers needed for several projects, library scanning, filing, etc.; 256-886-6911 or EtowahHistory@gmail.com

Family Success Center: Adult volunteers needed to follow a special curriculum working at information booths at community events or leading programs in the schools working with kindergartners to high schoolers; Deana Thacker, 256-547-6888

Gadsden-Etowah Habitat for Humanity: Construction volunteers needed on Wednesdays and Saturdays; must be 16 or older to work on an active building site; info@gadsdenhabitat.com or 256-543-1898.

Gentiva Hospice: Patient companion and administrative volunteers needed; Jeri Timm, 256-442-3208, or Jeri.Timm@gentiva.com

Hospice Compassus: Volunteers needed for in-office and in-home patient and caregiver support; Amy, volunteer coordinator, 256-782-3560

MANNA: Drivers needed to deliver meals once a week to elderly, disabled and homebound individuals in the Gadsden-Etowah County area; 256-543-5876

SouthernCare: Volunteers 18 and older needed to provide companionship to those living with life-limiting conditions in Northeast Alabama