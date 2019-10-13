On Sunday at about 3 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. State Road 81 near its intersection with State Road 20. One person was pronounced dead on scene.

BRUCE — One person was pronounced dead on scene following a single-vehicle crash Sunday.

According to Robert Cannon, spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred on State Road 81 near its intersection with State Road 20. The call came in at about 3 p.m. Sunday.

Although information was limited by deadline, the vehicle appears to have left the road, hit a tree and caught fire, Cannon said. The victim was trapped inside.

"On our initial assessment, it appears that speed was a factor," he added.

Other responding agencies included the Walton County Sheriff's Office and Walton County Fire Rescue, Cannon said.

More information will be released as it becomes available.