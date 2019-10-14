It's that "spooktacular" time of year and Destin Commons is ready with the Halloween Haunt from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25.

The free event is an annual area tradition for families who look forward to creepy crafts, fantasy face painting, a spellbinding photo booth, trick-or-treating, and a costume contest. Get creative and bring the children (ages 2 to 12) and dogs, dressed in their bewitching best for the costume contest. Dress up in your costume of choice, whether it is ghoulish or glam, and you might win a hauntingly astounding assortment of prizes.

After the contest, children can go trick-or-treating in a safe and friendly environment at participating stores throughout Destin Commons.

"Everyone loves Halloween and here at Destin Commons we love to get into the Halloween spirit with our annual Halloween Haunt," said Brooke Zannis, marketing manager for Destin Commons. "This event invites our community to come together and celebrate in a fun and safe environment. We look forward to seeing everyone dressed up and enjoying all the festivities."