The Northwest Florida Coast Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) hosted its monthly educational luncheon at The Surf Hut in Destin on Sept. 30. Cox Communications Public Relations Manager and FPRA state president-elect Devon Chestnut, APR, CPRC, presented insight into a library of apps that can be used to create engaging graphics and videos in a matter of minutes. The event was sponsored by Saltwater Restaurants and welcomed 69 attendees to hear Chestnut's presentation.