Grayton Beer Company's 1890 Founder's Ale was honored with a silver medal at The Great American Beer Festival last week in Denver.

SANTA ROSA BEACH – The first batch of Grayton Beer Company’s 1890 Founder’s Ale came out of the barrel in January 2014.

Proving that all good things come in time, GBC officially got about as close to perfection as you can get in the world of beer brewing last week when they were awarded a silver medal in the American-Style Amber Ale/Red Ale category at The Great American Beer Festival in Denver.

It’s the first time GBC has been honored at the Great American Beer Festival, which is considered the holy grail of beer competitions and drew over 60,000 people in 2017.

GBC hosted a party on Sunday at Grayton Beer Brewpbub (170 E. County Highway 30A) to celebrate the silver medal.

“We had been getting pretty good feedback on this beer in competitions, and it’s all been super positive,” said GBC owner Jamey Price. “So we knew we were doing the right things. We literally just picked the bottle off the bottling line and sent it out (to Denver). We didn’t reverse engineer or do a small batch of it, which speaks to the quality and packaging standards. This really is phenomenal beer.”

The 1890 Founder’s Ale was one of 140 entries in its category — one that features competition from much larger companies like Abita and New Belgium.

“This accolade speaks volumes about the team,” said GBC Head Brewer Tyler White. “It’s people who really love and care about what they do and it shows up in this awesome beer.”