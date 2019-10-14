The 48th edition of the Kentuck Festival of the Arts concluded Sunday with arts and crafts, food and music at Kentuck Park in Northport. The festival has built a strong reputation since its inaugural year in 1971.

The Alabama Department of Tourism named the festival as one of the top 10 events to attend in Alabama in 2018 and Alabama Magazine named the festival as one of the “Best of Bama 2018.”

Kentuck has also been featured in Smithsonian Magazine, Southern Living, American Style Magazine and National Geographic Traveler. In 2018, the festival was named fifth in the nation, based on artists' self-reported sales, in the category of Classic and Contemporary Craft Shows by Sunshine Artists magazine.