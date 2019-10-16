MIRAMAR BEACH — Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC) presents “Pinkalicious: The Musical,” the first professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) production of its seventh season, with public performances at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26 and 2 p.m. Oct. 27. ECTC’s TYA program showcases professional actors performing productions especially selected for young audience members.

Performances will be in ECTC’s performance space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. ​Running time is 60 minutes, and the production is intended for ages three and up.

Four performances on Oct. 25 and Nov. 1 at 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. are slated for educational field trips. There is space available for more field trips. Email info@emeraldcoasttheatre.or for more information.This season ECTC continues to offer evening performances of its educational programs in addition to the weekday field trip performances.

The cast includes London Bailey (Mrs. Pinkerton) who recently appeared as Luisa Bellamy in “The Fantasticks.” Making their debut on ECTC’s main stage is Rebeca Lake (Pinkalicious) who has appeared in various Shakespeare roles for three seasons with Grand Boulevard’s Theatre Thursdays; New York-based actor Jonathan Nadolny (Peter) who has appeared in six national tours of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas;” Ohio singer/actor/multi-instrumentalist Brian Mueller (Mr. Pinkerton) who has appeared on stage in professional theaters across Ohio including Great Lakes Theater, Cleveland Play House, Dobama, Cain Park and more; and Tara Padgett (Alison/Dr. Wink) an off-Broadway performer, instructor and costumer.

You’ll be “tickled pink” with this tale of our heronine, Pinkalicious, who can’t stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Based on the popular children’s book “Pinkalicious,” “Pinkalicious the Musical” is about learning the power of self-control and the importance of moderation, important life lessons to learn by all ages.

"’Pinkalicious’ is sweet, sugary fun for the whole family,” said Nathanael Fisher ECTC co-founder and producing artistic director. “We are so excited to bring this popular children's story book to life on ECTC’s stage.”

Tickets are $18 per person for adults; $15 for military and seniors; and $12 for children 4 to 12. Proceeds benefit ECTC and its Theatre Education programs. Purchase a season subscription and enjoy a 20 percent savings off ECTC’s 2019-2020 season. All seats are general admission.