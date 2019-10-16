On Sept. 25, guests gathered at the Emeril Lagasse Foundation Full Circle Kitchen for a special culinary showcase benefiting Santa Rosa Beach-based Food for Thought and its innovative Full Circle Kitchen program in conjunction with the Emeril Lagasse Foundation.

Led by Executive Chef Dan Vargo of Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa, the event featured six of South Walton’s top chefs, who crafted a decadent six-course meal featuring regional coastal cuisine. Participating chefs included Nikhil Abuvala (Roux 30A), Dan Pettis (Café One20 Bistro), Phil McDonald (Black Bear Bakery, Pizza Bar), Jim Richard (Word of Mouth Food Group), Yascha Becker and Dan Vargo, both of Hilton Sandestin.

All proceeds raised benefit Food for Thought programs fighting child hunger in Walton and Okaloosa Counties.