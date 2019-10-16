On Oct. 15, Robert Michael Moak, 29, was sentenced to serve 15 years in the department of corrections for lewd or lascivious battery. Moak was also ordered to pay fines, court costs and restitution, have no contact with the victim and to register as a sexual offender.

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — State Attorney Bill Eddins announced Tuesday that Walton County Circuit Judge Kelvin Wells sentenced Robert Michael Moak to 15 years in prison for lewd or lascivious battery. Moak was also ordered to pay fines, court costs and restitution, have no contact with the victim and register as a sexual offender.

According to a press release from the State Attorney's Office, the 29-year-old defendant began chatting with a 14-year-old girl through a social media platform. Upon learning that the victim was 14, Moak sought to have a sexual relationship with the child. He was ultimately able to convince her to sneak out of her home to hang out at local spot that the child frequented.

The State Attorney's Office reported that Moak and provided the victim with drugs. Once the girl became impaired, he began to touch her despite the victim's request for him to stop.

Moak was convicted following a joint effort from the State Attorney’s Office, the Children’s Advocacy Center and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.