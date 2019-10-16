The Walton County Master Gardeners present their next Lecture Series installment at 10 a.m. Nov. 6 at the UF/IFAS Walton Extension Office, 732 N. Ninth Street in DeFuniak Springs. Jane Szarek and Paula Thornquist will share their experience and knowledge of herb gardening.

These Master Gardeners will address growing herbs inside as well as in the garden. They will cover which plants are perennials, and which are annuals, and how to preserve them. Some herbs are grown for culinary uses, and some for medicinal purposes. Others are planted for their beauty and aroma. Learn how to make tea, tinctures and oils using herbs. A tour of the new herb garden at the meeting site will be included. Light refreshments will be served.

The cost of the program is $5, cash or check only please, payable at the door. Seating is limited and reservations are required at 892-8172 or email haneyc@ufl.edu by Nov. 4.