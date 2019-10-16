The oldest courtroom in the Walton County Courthouse will soon be restored to its original glory.

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — A plan is in the works to restore a Walton County treasure to its original glory.

During a recent County Commission meeting, Seay, Seay & Litchfield Architects was chosen to help renovate the oldest courtroom in the Walton County Courthouse. The room sits on the third floor of the original portion that was built in 1926.

"We're trying to go back and rehab that specific courtroom to look, if not exactly like it did, a lot more like it did when it was originally built," county spokesman Louis Svehla said.

He added that the room was used until about a year and a half ago, when it was stripped to get ready for renovations.

"This project is starting to move along, (and) we've been planning it for a while, working with judges," Svehla said. "We're happy to be in the design phase to get moving forward."

He believes that it probably will take several months to create a design and expects construction to begin sometime next year.

According to Dave Sell, the county's special projects manager, officials will meet with the architect Oct. 29 to try to get the ball rolling.

From there, the county will try to negotiate a price for the improvements and figure out how to fund them, he added.

Svehla added that county judges came up with the idea to renovate the room.

With only two courtrooms functional, and a bottom-floor room being used for County Commission meetings, repairing the upstairs room has been a long time coming, Sell said.

"We're finally now starting to gain some traction," he added. "There is a need for this courtroom to be put back into operation. ... The goal would be to get back some historical value."