ROSEMARY BEACH — Restaurant Paradis has scheduled its fifth annual Prohibition Repeal Wine Dinner for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7. The intimate dinner party will be a Prohibition-Era theme, with proceeds benefiting Westonwood Ranch.

Guests are invited to delight in vintage cocktails and exceptional wines. In keeping with the night’s theme, guests are encouraged to dress in 1930s attire. A four-course wine pairing and a four-course dinner will be provided by Chef Mark Eichin, who was voted the best chef on the Emerald Coast by the readers of Emerald Coast Magazine, and his culinary team.

Twenty percent of all proceeds from the event will benefit Westonwood Ranch Inc., a 501 c (3) non-profit corporation located in the heart of Walton County that was established in 2017. Founded by local Lindy Wood, Westonwood Ranch offers a unique learning curriculum aimed to improve the life skills and pre-vocational skills of youth and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and related developmental disabilities. Those enrolled in Westonwood’s program have the opportunity to engage in a vast variety of skill sets and activities, such as ranch maintenance, therapeutic equine activities, animal feeding and care, and aquaponic greenhouse operations. The proceeds raised will directly fund the variety of programs, maintain the ranch grounds, and enable Westonwood Ranch to expand and teach more youth and young adults affected by ASD and related developmental disabilities in the community.

Space is limited and tickets are $125 per person. To purchase, call 850-534-0400 or email paradisinformation@gmail.com. Credit cards are required to reserve but will not be charged unless the party does not show up. A 24-hour cancellation notice is required or the credit card on file will be charged 50% of the cost of the tickets.