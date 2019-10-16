SANTA ROSA BEACH — Join Topsail Hill Preserve State Park as it hosts a Haz Mat Recycling and Waste Tire Amnesty collection from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 2.

Make sure to be in the park by 11:45 a.m. because the event closes promptly at 12 p.m. Representatives from the Walton County Solid Waste and Recycling office will be on hand to help unload the following items from your car: Pesticides, used oil, stale gasoline, solvents, fertilizers, paint, paint thinners, paint strippers, batteries, furniture polish, brake fluid, engine degreasers, anti-freeze, pool chemicals, insecticides and spot removers. No gas cylinders or explosives, please.

Due to hazardous nature of certain components in home computers old computer hardware, including processors, monitors, keyboards, printers, scanners, etc, will also be accepted. Waste tire amnesty will also be held at the same time. Walton county residents may bring up to four tires per residence.