LAKE WALES — If you haven't visited Bok Tower Gardens in the past several years, now's a good time.

The Lake Wales sanctuary perched atop the highest elevation in peninsular Florida will unveil its newly remodeled visitor center Saturday to coincide with the annual Rootstock Plant and Garden Festival.

The event is free to the public but there is a $10 parking fee. More than 40 vendors will be on hand selling a wide variety of plants, from air plants and orchids to palms and Florida natives. There will be live music, food and much more.

The visitor center, which includes the new Ting Tsung and Wei Fong Chao Exhibit Hall, is the crowning touch of a five-year, $16 million expansion of the botanical attraction. Visitors will notice a modernized lobby with new furnishings, beige tile floor and remodeled reception desk lowered to accommodate the handicapped.

But that's just for starters. The Chao exhibit hall, named for the late T.T. Chao, a chemical plastics entrepreneur, and his late wife, is chock-full of new exhibits showcasing the history of the gardens and its founder, Edward W. Bok, a publisher and philanthropist who dedicated the sanctuary to the American people Feb. 1, 1929.

The $1.8 million center and exhibit hall includes interactive touch screens allowing visitors a behind-the-scenes tour of the interior of the park's signature carillon tower, an ornate column of pink stone standing 205 feet tall.

There's a new scale model of the tower and a life-size replica of one of the stone herons that sits atop the tower.

Because of the tower's height, “A lot of people don't get to see the heron is sitting on a nest, and there are chicks,” said Erica Smith, the park's director of marketing.

Among the new exhibits are Bok's shaving kit and a collection of original editions of some of the books he authored. Park-themed collectibles on display include a 1941 Kellogg's Rice Krispies box that featured Bok Tower.

It was part of a series of cereal boxes that also featured the Statue of Liberty, the Alamo and Old Faithful, among other national treasures, said Jaime Fogel, the park's collections manager.

Back then, “We were one of the top places to see” in the nation, she said.

The refurbished exhibit hall also informs visitors about the park's conservation efforts, including its rare plants program to preserve flora native to the local scrub habitat, part of the Lake Wales Ridge National Wildlife Refuge.

Bok was a bird enthusiast who helped drive legislation that led to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918, a federal law designed to end the wholesale slaughter of migratory birds, Smith said.

To drive home the point, the exhibit hall includes a woman's wool hat from the late 19th century that includes a brightly plumed bird affixed to the crown.

The law is still enforced, Smith said, “so we had to apply for a permit” to display the hat.

“We've been working on this (visitor center and exhibit) project for two-plus years,” said David Price, president of Bok Tower Gardens, “so it's great to see it come together.”

