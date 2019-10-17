SANTA ROSA BEACH — A Walton County sheriff's deputy received a surprise Monday when she visited a home in response to a 911 call.

Deputy Jessica McGraw came to the residence to find a 7-year-old boy dressed up in a police outfit. Gabe Brown had accidentally pushed the emergency call button, and when he found out the police were going to check on him, he rushed upstairs to find his police suit.

When the Daily News called his mom, Nicki Brown, she said he dressed up with the hope that they would ask him to be "part of the crew."

McGraw gave the boy a badge and a tour of her patrol car.

"He just had a good old time," McGraw said.