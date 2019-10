ON STAGE

GUNTERSVILLE

WHOLE BACKSTAGE: 7 p.m. Oct. 25, 26 and 31 and Nov. 1 and 2 and 2 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, The Whole Backstage presents “Noises Off”; $20 adults, $18 seniors; $12 students; https://bit.ly/2MhfJdg

IN CONCERT

GADSDEN

BLACKSTONE PUB: Thursday, Mark Womack; Friday, Ed Howard and Friends; Saturday, Ryan Keef and Friends

CHESTNUT STATION: Friday, Common Rarity; Saturday, Hidden Element

VFW POST 8600: 7 p.m. Saturday, Perry Martin

RAINBOW CITY

LITTLE BRIDGE MARINA: Thursday, Ryan Keef; Friday, Frank Jordan Duo; Saturday, Pitchin Wu

ON SCREEN

GADSDEN

Premiere Cinemas 16

Thursday’s Schedule

“Abominable” (PG)

12:30 p.m., 3:05 p.m., 4:25 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 9:40 p.m.

“Ad Astra” (PG-13)

12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m.

“Angel Has Fallen” (R)

12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 9:05 p.m.

“Downton Abbey” (PG)

12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“Gemini Man” (PG-13)

12:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 9:40 p.m.

“Hustlers” (R)

1 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:50 p.m., 9:40 p.m.

“It Chapter Two” (R)

1 p.m., 5 p.m., 9 p.m.

“Jexi” (R)

1:55 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 6:40 p.m.

“Joker” (R)

12:45 p.m., 2:55 p.m., 3:55 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“Judy” (PG-13)

7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (PG)

7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“Overcomer” (PG)

12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

“Rambo: Last Blood” (R)

2:15 p.m., 4:35 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.

“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” (PG-13)

1:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.

“The Addams Family” (PG)

12:30 p.m., 1:55 p.m., 4:25 p.m., 6:55 p.m., 9:35 p.m.

“The Lion King” (PG)

12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

“Zombieland” (R)

7 p.m., 9:35 p.m.

ON EXHIBIT

GADSDEN

MUSEUM OF ART: “Kindred Spirits,” James St. Clair, Hank Herring and Richard White; “What Goes Unseen,” Meghan McDonald; “Fantasies and Nightmares,”Terry Collier; “The History of Etowah County”; “Making Alabama,” bicentennial exhibit

THE WALNUT GALLERY: “Falter,” Stacey M. Holloway

