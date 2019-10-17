Laura Lee Koch (Williams), born March 15, 1946 to Howard B. and Ruth Williams, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at her home in Wewahitchka.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Gene and A. J. Adkins.

Survivors include her sisters, Linda Cox and husband Jimmy, Mary Roberts, and Lenora Kunz; her children, Stephen Tyson and wife Brenda of Tallahassee, Fl. Paul Tyson of Tallahassee, FL, and Heather McDaniel and husband Clyde of Wewahitchka, FL; nine grandchildren, Stephen, Jeremy, Bryan, Louis, Cynthia, Emily, Victoria, Shelby, Hannah; and four great-grandchildren.

A graveside viewing and services was officiated by Pastor Derrick Gerber at Roseland Cemetery, East Madison Street, Monticello, FL, 32344 at 11 a.m.ETon Friday, October 11, 2019.

Services are under the direction of Comforter Funeral Home.