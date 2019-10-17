PANAMA CITY — The good witches are gathering once again, trading broomsticks for bicycles and preparing to ride in the name of charity.

The Witches of St. Andrews will hold their annual Charity Bike Ride on Saturday, Oct. 26, along Beck Avenue to raise money for cancer research. This year, they will ride in honor of Dr. Gregory Grantham, a local oral surgeon who was a 2018 sponsor and who died in February 2019 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Dr. Grantham's daughters, Laura Davidenko and Susan Saenger, will participate in the ride as grand marshals. In addition, the Krewe of Dominique Youx, a local Mardis Gras organization, is going to ride along, then donate bikes to Mike Jones' "Salvage Santa" program.

"It's a great opportunity to help two worthy causes at once," said Kathy Benner, one of the founding witches. "Mike also needs bike helmets."

The Witches of St. Andrews formed in 2017 to honor one of their own, Doris Bowdoin, a survivor of pancreatic cancer. Inspired by the Witches of South Walton, seven women organized the inaugural ride to raise money for pancreatic cancer research and to support local patients suffering from the disease. They decorated bicycles, donned colorful costumes and rolled two blocks. They raised a small sum of money at their post-ride brunch at Alice's on Bayview.

Interest in the group and their mission grew such that, by 2018, several more riders had registered to participate and more than a dozen sponsors donated monetary support to the ride scheduled for Oct. 27, 2018. However, Hurricane Michael had other ideas, and the ride was canceled. Nevertheless, the witches raised more than $4,000 thanks to sponsors, including Dr. Grantham.

"We got blown away," joked Pat Rea, another of the coven's founders. "But our sponsors came through."

This Saturday's event marks the third year. Proceeds will go to the Nikki Mitchell Foundation. Mitchell was Waylon Jennings' longtime friend and president of Colter/Jennings Music for 22 years. After a 31-month battle with pancreatic cancer, she died in 2013 but not before co-founding the foundation that bears her name.

NMF is dedicated to providing comfort and relief for those affected by pancreatic cancer while raising awareness and searching for a cure. Funds raised from the 2019 Witches of St. Andrews Ride will be used to provide free transportation to treatments, house cleaning services, groceries and holiday meals, additional services tailored to specific needs of local pancreatic cancer patients in need, as well as research at Johns Hopkins to find a cure.

A preregistration party and fire-pit dance was scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17, at Alice's on Bayview, and a final registration opportunity will be at 9 a.m. the morning of the ride at the staging location in the parking lot beside Alice's. Cost to ride is $30 if preregistered, or $35 on the morning of the event. The cost includes the brunch and after-party at Alice's. You must be 18 or older to ride. For details, call Benner at 850-774-1193.

The Halloween Fest at The Market at St. Andrews also will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the morning of the ride, with Halloween activities for children. The ride will begin at 10 a.m. at the corner of 11th Street and Beck Avenue, proceed north along Beck to 15th Street, circle St. Andrews School, and return to Alice's on Bayview, where the witches and their familiars will have a celebratory brunch.

"We'll do a witch dance before we start," Rea said, adding that the prerequisites of joining the witches include a loud mouth and a devilish attitude. "We've got big hearts and even bigger mouths."

At the brunch, contests for Best Costume, Best Decorated Bike and Best Witch Cackle will be judged by Panama City Manager Mark McQueen, Panama City Police Chief Scott Erwin and News Herald Publisher Tim Thompson. Details and links to register can be found under the "menu" tab online at Facebook.com/WitchesOfSt.Andrews. The group is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

BAY POINT WITCHES

Another coven of good witches has formed across the bay from St. Andrews in the Bay Point community, where they will take to the streets on Friday, Oct. 25.

"As in other communities across the country, 'witches' are having a Witches Ride to raise awareness for various causes, and this year Bay Point is having its first Witches Ride," said Susan Mason, spokeswitch for the group. "Ladies are riding to raise awareness for the Pollination Project about to come into our area. We thought we might be lucky to have 20 riders participating, but we are now nearing 85 ladies committed for interest."

Mason said the event is a positive activity designed to "bring back beauty" to an area that is still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Michael.

WITCHES OF SOUTH WALTON

SANTA ROSA BEACH — The 16th annual ride of the Witches of South Walton will be Oct. 31 to support the mission of a local nonprofit, the Children’s Volunteer Health Network, or CVHN.

"When our founders started the ride in 2004, it was just three of them. It's hard to believe that we have grown to around 350 riders and many more followers,” said Stephen Brinker, a man-witch, quoted in a news release. "Our little ride has inspired others around the U.S. to start up rides of their own. We raised more than $15,000 for CVHN. The rides elsewhere raise money for their own charities. It's great to see something as simple as riding a bike can help so many in need."

Children’s Volunteer Health Network is a faith-based 501(c)3 nonprofit organization established in 2005 in response to Walton and Okaloosa counties' large population of low-income families unable to access high-quality health services because of the unavailability or inadequacy of insurance. The mission is to improve the health and well-being of children in need through free access to dental and vision care for students eligible for Medicaid or those who are currently enrolled in free or reduced lunch programs. The mobile dental clinic travels to local elementary schools and other charity partners to provide preventive dental services and partners with Optikk 30A to provide students in need with a professional eye exam and a pair of prescription glasses. More details are at 850-322-6200 or www.cvhnkids.org.

Those participating can bring their own bikes or rent one from a bike rental partners and gather at the Gulf Place Amphitheater by 6 a.m. that day. The witches will set out at 7 a.m. sharp, heading west along County 30A for about 1.5 miles before looping back for brunch shortly after 8 a.m. Ticketed riders can enjoy a leisurely morning of biking, followed by brunch, the opportunity to win raffle and silent auction items, and compete in the Best Dress, Most Witchy Cackle and Best Broom (or Bike) decor competitions. Admittance to the event is limited to the first 350 to register. Advanced registration is open for the fee of $50. Purchase a ride ticket at www.WitchRide.com, and get updates at www.WitchesOfSouthWalton.com, or the Facebook and Instagram pages.

“We have participants come in town from all over the country, and every year, riders rave about how much fun this event is,” said Carol Stafford, one of the founding witches. "Nothing gets you in the spirit of Halloween like dressing as a witch and riding your bike down Highway 30A. We get lots of honks and give lots of cackles!"