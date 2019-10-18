PENSACOLA — IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, a women’s philanthropic organization, has announced the 11 grant recipients selected at this year’s annual meeting. These nonprofit finalists will each receive a grant of $106,000 from IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area.
With 1,166 members this year, IMPACT 100 is able to award $106,000 each to 11 nonprofit organizations in the community for a total impact of $1,166,000 in 2019. In the 16 years since its inception, IMPACT 100 has awarded 109 grants totaling $11,664,000.
The recipients selected by IMPACT 100’s Focus Area Committees are:
ARTS & CULTURE
• EHS Band Boosters Association, Inc.
Project: EHS Band Equipment Upgrades for Young Gifted Students
• First City Arts Alliance, Inc. dba First City Art Center
Project: Creating Space for Educating and Inspiring Youth
EDUCATION
• Santa Rosa County 4-H Association, Inc.
Project: 4-H Field Education Facility
• The Secret Place Home, Inc.
Project: The Therapeutic Impact Classroom
ENVIRONMENT, RECREATION & PRESERVATION
• Children’s Home Society of Florida, Inc.
Project: Keeping Families on the Right Track
• Splash Cats, Inc.
Project: Just Keep Swimming
FAMILY
• Pensacola Habitat for Humanity, Inc.
Project: Building Homes, Communities, and Hope, One Family at a Time: Tools for Construction Site
• Young Men’s Christian Association of Northwest Florida, Inc. dba YMCA of Northwest Florida
Project: The Wheels on the Bus
HEALTH & WELLNESS
• Healing Paws for Warriors, Inc.
Project: Save a Veteran/Rescue a Dog
• Health and Hope Clinic, Inc.
Project: IMPACT100: How to Save a Life
• Manna Food Bank, Inc., dba Manna Food Pantries
Project: Generating Hope to End Hunger