PENSACOLA — Gulf Breeze native Claire Lautier returns home to share the technology of transformation in her signature event, The Vision Workshop.

The workshop is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 21 in the Community Room at Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St., No. 100, Pensacola.

The event offers "a fun, dynamic, interactive way for people to get in touch with their dreams and their purpose, learn how to achieve much higher levels of success and satisfaction in every area of life, and be empowered to dream big and create lives they truly love living," Lautier said. "Attendees will receive practical tools for recognizing and harnessing the invisible laws that govern how we create the results and reality we experience."

The Certified Life Mastery Consultant specializes in helping people design and manifest the life of their dreams. She has worked with professionals in the entertainment and personal growth industries in the United States, Canada, and abroad, helping them to build their dreams, accelerate their results, and create richer, more fulfilling lives.

Admission is $15, and attendees must preregister at https://bit.ly/2MVNosr on Eventbrite.