The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) are continuing their search for a 46-year-old Colorado man who has been missing since Sunday after he and two crew members were aboard a cabin cruiser that sank off the coast of Alligator Point.

The "Old School," a 49-foot Cary Marine cabin cruiser en route from Cape Canaveral to New Orleans via the Intracoastal Waterway, went down on Sunday sometime before 6 p.m. about four miles south of Alligator Point.

On Monday, the Coast Guard recovered the body of Wallace Rogers, 62, of Little Rock, Arkansas, and rescued Beaumon Rogers, 60, of Madisonville, Louisiana, who was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

The Coast Guard and FWC are continuing to search for Darren Peterson, of Montrose, Colorado.

The FWC discovered the partially submerged 49-foot vessel about 6 p.m. Sunday, and the two agencies began their search.