Northport's new Aldi grocery store, scheduled to open at the end of this month, represents another “domino” falling into place as part of efforts to jump-start retail and commercial development along the city's McFarland Boulevard/U.S. Highway 82 western corridor, city leaders say.

The store at 5710 McFarland Blvd. next to Lowe's Home Improvement store is set to have a soft opening on Oct. 30. The store will have a grand opening with a ribbon-cutting at 8:45 a.m. Oct. 31. The first 100 customers on Oct. 31 will receive gift cards, and shoppers will be able to sample Aldi brand foods and enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year's supply of produce, according to a company announcement.

The opening comes about six months after the Illinois-based grocery chain announced the new location.

“We are very excited about the opening of Aldi here in Northport and so are our citizens," said City Councilman Jeff Hogg, who heads the council's retail committee. "Bringing in new-to-market concepts and expanding our business base for the needs of the people is what our retail committee is all about. We are glad to partner with Aldi and look forward to them filling a hole in our city. I personally feel that they will be the domino that positively jump-starts this area.”

The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The new Aldi is indicative of the aggressive retail development strategy of the Northport City Council and Mayor Donna Aaron, Council President Jay Logan said.

Logan noted the incentives package approved by the council in February with Bulls-Eye at 1871 to develop the site to the west of the Lowe’s. The deal offered up to $100,000 in tax rebates annually for a decade to build a three-star hotel and other businesses on the property. A new Jack's restaurant has already opened on the site.

“Aldi's arrival proves that Northport has the numbers and criteria to attract national new to market growth and sets the stage for even larger retail and quality of life announcements on this property soon,” Logan said.

The Northport location, which is 18,700 square feet, will feature Aldi's new store layout that includes additional refrigeration space to offer more fresh food selections.

The store is part of a $3.4 billion investment by the company to expand to 2,500 stores by the end of 2022, according to the company announcement. Aldi has more than 1,900 stores nationwide.

ALDI opened a 17,000-square-foot store in 2015 in Tuscaloosa in the Shops at City Center on McFarland Boulevard.

Both local stores offer online grocery delivery service through Instacart.

“Aldi offers food that people love at prices they can afford; it’s as simple as that. No matter your preferences or your lifestyle, Aldi has options for everyone, including even more fresh and convenient choices,” said Troy Marshall, Mount Juliet division vice president for Aldi, in a statement released by the company. “Our passion is making sure high-quality food is available to all shoppers, and we’re looking forward to making that a reality with our new Northport store.”