The defendant told investigators that he had painted the child and took nude photographs of her on two occasions.

William Douglas Lacy, III, was convicted by a Bay County jury on Oct. 22, of three counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, three counts of possession or control of a material including sexual conduct of a child, and three counts of promoting sexual performance by a child.

According to a press release from the Office of State Attorney Glenn Hess, evidence presented at trial proved that in Nov. 2017, photographs of the victim with glow in the dark paint on her nude body were discovered on the defendant's cell phone. The defendant told investigators that he had painted the child and took nude photographs of her on two occasions. This information corroborated the victim's disclosures to the Child Protection Team.

Sentencing is scheduled before Circuit Judge Ana Maria Garcia on Dec. 3, 2019 at 9 a.m. and the defendant is facing the possibility of life in prison and being designated a sexual predator.

For additional information, contact Chief Assistant Attorney Larry Basford.