INLET BEACH — South Walton’s newest taproom, Beach & Brew on 30A, has launched a new series of events centered on the community and local businesses. The brewery will partner with local businesses throughout the year to host promotional events benefiting various local charities. The first event will take place Saturday, Nov. 9, to benefit South Walton Academy.

The community is invited to Beach & Brew on 30A, 10343 E. County Hwy. 30A Unit 110, from noon to 4 p.m. for “BBQ, Ball & Blends." Guests will enjoy barbecue from the Back Beach Barbecue food truck, which will be parked directly on 30A to purchase lunch while watching football on one of the various big screens inside the taproom. Shore Thing Cigars also will be on site selling handcrafted cigars for guests to enjoy outside. The event is free to attend and is family and pet friendly.

A portion of the proceeds raised throughout the afternoon will benefit South Walton Academy, a private, nonprofit inclusion school and pediatric therapy clinic in Santa Rosa Beach. The school serves all children, from age 3 through ninth grade, while working to bridge the gap between communication and children with autism. The new therapy clinic provides speech and occupational therapy to all children until they are 18 years old.

Beach & Brew on 30A opened June 1. Owned by Seagrove Beach residents Lisa and George Shultz, Beach & Brew on 30A features 30 taps divided into 27 beers, two wines and a root beer. The beers come from various local breweries including Idyll Hounds Brewing Co., Grayton Beer Co. and Destin Brewery.

For more information about the taproom and future events, visit https://www.beachandbrew30a.com or follow Beach & Brew on 30A on Facebook and Instagram.