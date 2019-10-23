An Ohio man created sand designs near the Emerald Dunes in Destin on Tuesday and Wednesday when his family visited the beach.

DESTIN — Jason Fannin and his family have visited Destin for the past several years, and one of their activities is to create sand art.

This year they focused on Halloween and sea creatures. Some of the designs were an octopus, a cauldron they called "The Witch’s Gumbo," a shark and a pumpkin.

Fannin and his family, who live in Ohio, spent Tuesday and Wednesday creating the sand designs near the Emerald Dunes.

"We have some designs. Coming down makes us get kind (of) excited to come down to the beach, and when we finally arrive we can start trying to make what we’ve played in our heads," Fannin said during a phone interview.

Word of the art was making its way down the beach.

Another visitor, Larry Fisher said in an email, "There is a guest here that is making some incredible sand art featuring Halloween themes."