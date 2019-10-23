The University of Florida Horticulture Student Club and the Panhandle Butterfly House will have a fall plant sale Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the shade house behind the greenhouses at UF Milton Gardens at the back or north end of the Pensacola State College/University of Florida Milton campus, 5988 Hwy. 90 in Milton.

Native milkweed, fall-blooming perennials, and other plants will be offered for sale. The proceeds benefit scholarship funds for the horticulture students and educational activities of the Panhandle Butterfly House. Santa Rosa County Master Gardener volunteers will also have a plant clinic booth for visitors to consult with a master gardener volunteer on plants and landscapes. Visit the wildflower booth to learn about wildflower conservation efforts through a cooperative reduced mowing program with the county and state.

The UF Milton Gardens are located on the Pensacola State College/University of Florida Milton campus. Follow the signs on campus to find the gardens. The gardens are free and open to the public from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. every day the campus is open. Both self-guided and guided tours are available. Changing seasonal gardens feature horticultural displays including shade, formal, children’s and water gardens, bulbs, roses, shrubs, trees and perennials.

For more information or any type of accommodation requests, contact Mary Salinas at mderrick@ufl.edu. Accommodation requests must be made at least five working days in advance of the event.