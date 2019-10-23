As part of the Art in Public Places, artist Joey McKenna will display her work at the Coastal Branch Library for the month of November.

"I am mostly a watercolorist, and wanted to paint like my artist/architect father from West Lafayette, Indiana, from childhood on," McKenna said. "With only a few painting classes at age 10, I didn't delve into classes and painting until my own children were raised."

McKenna lived and traveled in other countries as her husband's job took them around the world.

"I learned to appreciate the diverse natural beauty and cultures of the world. I have been blessed to live on the Emerald Coast in Santa Rosa Beach, as well as in the craggy rocky mountains of Breckenridge, Colorado," she said.

With a passion for photography she can take a nature shot and then paint it, knowing it is 100% her own.

"With a glimpse of a possible great sunset, behind my house on Oyster Lake, I can run to the beach to capture it," McKenna said. "My soul keeps telling me to look at those vibrant details and the beauty of nature that many never notice, like the seeds of the Sea Oats or the stamens of the white flowered Florida magnolia trees."

McKenna is a member of the Walton County Cultural Arts Alliance and in 2013 won a merit award for their "A Plus Juried Art Exhibit." Also a member of an enlightening group, Women's Art Network, she was a member of the Elkhart Art League in Indiana, and Museum of Contemporary Art. In Colorado, she is a member of Women Of Watercolor, a plein air group.