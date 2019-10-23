Sabrina Shelton, a former administrative assistant at a Gulf Breeze skilled nursing center, is charged with exploiting the elderly

A former assistant administrator at a skilled nursing center in Gulf Breeze faces charges of exploiting the elderly.

Sabrina Shelton of Navarre was arrested Wednesday by the Fort Walton Beach Police Department following an investigation by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, according to a news release from Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office.

Shelton used her power of attorney while working at what was then The Villas at Gulf Breeze, now Watermark, to gain access in 2015 to the personal funds of a nursing center resident, the release said.

“She used more than $10,000 of the victim’s money on herself, family members and acquaintances,” it said.

Along with the second-degree felony charge of exploiting the elderly, Shelton has also been charged with misuse of a power of attorney, a third-degree felony, the release said.

“This case disgusts me — that a caregiver would exploit a senior entrusted to their care,” Moody said in the release. “I hope this arrest sends a strong message to anyone contemplating taking advantage of vulnerable Floridians that I have investigators and attorneys laser-focused on stopping senior fraud and abuse, and you will not escape justice.”

The investigation was initiated based on a tip to an elder abuse hotline. The tip was forwarded to the Medical Fraud Control Unit, the release said.

The Attorney General’s Office, through an agreement with the State Attorney’s Office of the First Judicial Circuit, will prosecute the case, the release said. If convicted, Shelton faces a combined 20 years in prison and up to $15,000 in fines.