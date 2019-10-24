Local paddleboarders get epic, underwater video of swarm of hundreds of jellyfish close to Turtle Reef out of Grayton Beach State Park.

Some days are more epic than others. Today was one of those epic days. #sup this morning at the reef. Nothing like swimming with the jellies, dolphins, and some sharks 🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Adam Raines (@rainmann30) on Sep 28, 2019 at 10:55am PDT

GRAYTON BEACH – Slipping, in this case, would’ve been very bad.

On a paddleboard excursion out of Grayton Beach State Park on Sept. 28, Adam Raines and Joe Kendall encountered sharks, dolphins and an epic swarm of what appear to be hundreds of moon jellyfish near Turtle Reef that Raines picked up on video, getting an unbelievable, below-the-water shot of the Moon jellies.

“We basically had a knock-off Go-Pro (camera),” Raines said.

He posted the video to his Instagram account @rainmann30 that made its way to a couple of Facebook groups several weeks later.

