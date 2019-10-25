Back Beach Barbecue and Oyster City Brewing Company will host a Beer Dinner, featuring a collaboration of craft brews and various barbecue options, Nov. 7, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting South Walton Academy.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. at 19714 Panama City Beach Parkway in Panama City Beach, guests will enjoy an amuse bouche followed by a four-course meal prepared by Back Beach Barbecue pitmaster Shane Kirkland. Each dish will be accompanied by a specially selected beer by Oyster City Brewing Company. Kirkland has created a menu featuring various specialty meats including duck, pork belly, and filet. The dessert course will also feature a special smoked element to round out the evening.

Tickets are $75 and can be reserved by calling the restaurant at 850-249-0822. To learn more about the event, visit Back Beach Barbecue’s Facebook page.