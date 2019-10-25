The City of Destin will host its 21st Annual Pinfish Classic on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 8:30-10 a.m. at the weigh-in on Destin Harbor, behind AJ’s.

The catch and release event is open to children ages 14 and under. Participants must bring their own poles – bait is provided. Registration must be completed on location by 8:30 a.m.

Awards will be presented at 9:45 a.m. at the registration site. The event is free to all youth and the first 50 participants to register will receive a free T-shirt.

For more information, call the City of Destin’s Parks & Recreation Department at 850-650-1241 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com.