The Northridge volleyball team defeated Pelham and lost to Spanish Fort in the Class 6A Super Regional in Montgomery on Saturday. The Jaguars will be the No. 2 seed in Wednesday's state tournament.

Northridge beat Pelham in four sets with Mary Morgan Formby leading the way with 22 kills, six digs and one block. Lydia Paulette had 13 kills, 13 blocks and nine digs. Also, Kaylie Lake had 23 digs and Taylor Bentley had 12 kills while Grace Waddell had 21 assists and 17 digs.

Northridge lost to Spanish Forth in straight sets. Formby had 12 kills, Paulette had seven kills and six blocks, Lake had nine digs, Waddell had eight digs and six blocks and Meredith Patridge had 15 blocks.