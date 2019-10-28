Portions of this information are based on facts provided by the arrested individuals. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OCT. 26

Louisiana State Police

• Tyler England, 33, 159 Primrose Drive, Thibodaux, fugitive, DWI, possession of heroin, drug paraphernalia, improper lane usage.

• Nicole Oliver, 49, 120 Vickie St., Napoleonville, DWI, one-way roadway violation.

• Travis Pitre, 28, 3805 Country Drive, Bourg, DWI, drag racing on public roads.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office

• Tyler Toups, 22, 4432 Grand Caillou Road, Houma, domestic abuse battery.

• Rene Dias-Valle, 37, 181 South Ja Mon Court, Bourg, two counts of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

• Emily Anselmi, 26, 102 W. 212nd St., Galliano, two counts of contempt of court.

• Sarah Cheramie, 27, 141 W. 176th St., Galliano, contempt of court.

• James Duhon, 46, 327 Bishops Court, Thibodaux, simple criminal property damage, domestic abuse battery.

• Niki Hebert, 29, 100 Marc Lane, Thibodaux, forgery.

• Jose Rodriguez-Rivas, 34, 3 W. 163rd St., Galliano, forgery.

Houma Police Department

• Gerald Boudreaux, 34, 2021 Slatter St., Houma, failure to appear in court.

• Andrew Rollins II, 69, 313 Rue St. Sydney Road, Houma, improper backing, DWI.

Thibodaux Police Department

• Keasha Thompson, 21, 217 St. Charles Bypass Road, Thibodaux, theft.

• Terica Westley, 41, 1019 Talbot Ave., Thibodaux, theft, possession of heroin, fugitive.

OCT. 27

Louisiana State Police

• Jacob Harmon, 21, 187 Rouen St., Houma, improper lane usage, DWI.

• Shawn Barrios Sr., 37, 208 Paxton St., Houma, failure to drive on right side of the road, DWI, speeding.

• Cedric Vaughn, 37, 2106 S. Bank Lane, Vacherie, improper lane usage, DWI.

• Jordan Wood, 23, 3166 La. 215, Houma, DWI, speeding.

• Troy Rogers, 48, 321 Crochetville Road, Montegut, improper lane usage, DWI.

• Benjamin Mcelroy, 40, 636 Dutchman Drive, Chippewa Falls, Wis., DWI, possession of alcohol in vehicle, DWI.

Houma Police Department

• Donald Nixon, 39, 2607 Isabel St., Houma, theft, resisting an officer, three counts of failure to appear in court.