He co-stars in a television commercial with a duck, he dabbles in the car business and he has an affinity for Little Debbie snacks.

Oh, and he coaches a football team.

Nick Saban, the University of Alabama's coach, turns 68 years old on Thursday.

While the six-time national championship coach's on-the-field exploits are well-documented, here's a look at Saban's life off the field:

• Saban's birthday traditionally occurs during Alabama's off week and the Crimson Tide players usually throw a party for him. In 2017, video surfaced of safety Daniel Wright seranading Saban with "Happy Birthday" as other players wore party hats. Last year, the players threw a party that recognized Saban's love of the Eagles, the rock band that made "Hotel California" famous. According to USA Today, in addition to cake and inflatable guitars, the party also featured a giant sign referencing a famous Eagles' song: "Take it to the limit one more time."

• He has has written two books: "Tiger Turnaround," which documents his first two years as head coach at LSU, and "How Good Do You Want to Be?" which offers real-life principles for success at work and at home.

• He is now featured in commercials for Aflac insurance, the company with a duck mascot, and he's been in a Regions Bank commercial where he counsels a young woman not to impulsively buy a $750 dress. He also portrayed himself in the 2009 Sandra Bullock movie "The Blind Side."

• Saban and his wife, Terry, are part-owners of three Mercedes-Benz dealerships: one in Irondale, one in Hoover and one in Nashville. Saban was inspired to buy a car dealership after visiting the Tuscaloosa County Mercedes-Benz U.S. International plant in Vance, according to a 2018 article in the Birmingham Business Journal.

• The Sabans have donated more than $8 million to students, teachers and children's causes in Tuscaloosa through the Nick's Kids Foundation, which is named after Saban's father, Nick Saban Sr. The foundation has also partnered with Habitat for Humanity to build 17 homes, one for each UA football championship. In 2008, the Sabans donated $1 million to benefit Alabama's first-generation scholarship program. In August 2016, the Saban Catholic Center opened in Tuscaloosa, with support and donations from the Sabans.

• According to a 2013 article in GQ magazine, Saban starts each workday by eating two Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies for breakfast and has a salad of iceberg lettuce, turkey and tomatoes for lunch.

• Two of his favorite pastimes are playing golf and boating on the lake.

• Here are some notable people who share Saban's Oct. 31 birthday: explorer Christopher Columbus, actor Michael Landon from "Bonanza" and "Little House on the Prairie," actor/comedian John Candy, rapper Vanilla Ice and television journalists Jane Pauley and Dan Rather.

• He was born in Monongah, West Virginia, in 1951 and graduated from Kent State University in 1973 with a degree in business. He earned a master's degree in sports administration from Kent State in 1975.

• Saban married Terry Constable on Dec. 18, 1971. The Sabans have two children, one grandchild and another grandchild on the way.