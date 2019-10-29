The Attalla City Council, the City of Attalla and I would like to humbly thank the many organizations that aided in our community’s battle with and recovery from the fire at Gadsden Cartage.

First responders from across the area assisted Attalla’s own responders in fighting and containing the blaze, while businesses and citizens have provided support to the firefighters, EMTs and police through donations and prayers. We are thankful and blessed that no injuries or fatalities occurred.

It is a truly humbling experience to see the good people of our area come together in a time of crisis. While we can never predict when a disaster will strike, knowing that our communities can and will come together to help those in need lets us all sleep a little bit better at night.

Over 115 agencies assisted in battling this fire, and they have the heartfelt gratitude of the people of Attalla.

Larry Means

Mayor, City of Attalla